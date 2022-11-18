As WDTX Gets New Top Judge, Patent Attys Play Wait And See

By Andrew Karpan (November 18, 2022, 9:27 PM EST) -- A federal judge from the border town of Del Rio became the top jurist in the Western District of Texas on Friday, just months after her predecessor rocked the world of patent litigation by announcing a new court policy to randomly assign patent cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS