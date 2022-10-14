DC AG Says Velsicol Responsible For Pesticide Pollution

By Gina Kim (October 14, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia sued Velsicol Thursday in D.C. superior court for allegedly violating several environmental laws in its manufacturing and selling of a pesticide containing chlordane, a known carcinogen, arguing that the company is responsible for poisoning the area's waterways, wildlife and more....

