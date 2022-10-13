Supreme Court Won't Pause Novartis' Gilenya IP Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (October 13, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied Novartis' request to stay a Federal Circuit mandate invalidating its patent on the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, after a generic-drug maker argued that the stay bid was an attempt by the Swiss company to continue to overcharge customers despite its patent's invalidation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS