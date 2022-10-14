Airtel Inks $29M Deal With Zambian Biz To Expand Spectrum

By Tom Fish (October 14, 2022, 2:05 PM BST) -- Telecoms company Airtel Africa PLC said on Friday that its Zambian subsidiary has bought additional bandwidth for $29 million to allow it to expand its telephone and wireless technology network in the continent....

