Removing Dan Snyder From NFL Is Unlikely Despite Report

By David Steele (October 14, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The avalanche of bad publicity brought down on the NFL by the allegations surrounding Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly turned his fellow owners against him. But between league bylaws and the reluctance of those owners to set a precedent for their own removal, actually removing Snyder as the team owner is highly unlikely, experts say....

