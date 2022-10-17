Ohio GOP Leaders Ask Justices To Support Redistricted Map

By Eric Heisig (October 17, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The heads of both of Ohio's legislative chambers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to back a congressional redistricting map the state's high court struck down as unconstitutionally gerrymandered, using a controversial legal theory that lawmakers in at least one other state have already employed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS