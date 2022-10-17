Liquid Wind Raises €15.2M To Make Green Electrofuel

By Dawood Fakhir (October 17, 2022, 5:43 PM BST) -- Swedish green energy company Liquid Wind AB on Monday said it raised €15.2 million ($15 million), guided by law firm MAQS Advokatbyrå, from investors including British hydrogen specialist investment fund HyCap to make "green electrofuel" for the marine industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS