Insurer Ordered To Defend Landfill Operator Over Odor Claims

By Ganesh Setty (October 17, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Rockhill Insurance Co. must defend a landfill operator facing noxious odor claims from nearby residents, an Indiana federal judge ruled, finding that the underlying nuisance claims constitute an occurrence rather than uncovered errors or omissions since they are unrelated to the operator's contract with two counties....

