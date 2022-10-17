Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 17, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- There was a lot of housekeeping going on in Delaware courts last week, as Lynn Tilton learned her control of cosmetics company Stila Styles had expired, Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. got their stale dirty laundry hung out, and a vice chancellor grumbled as he tried to get a streaming television service to work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS