New-Parent Attorneys Need Automatic Litigation Stays

By Gabriel Levy (October 20, 2022, 9:47 AM EDT) -- The federal Family and Medical Leave Act permits eligible parents to take 12 weeks off to care for and bond with newborn children before returning to the same — or a comparable — job with their employer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS