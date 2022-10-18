Ex-Execs Of NFT Wallet Co. Say Suit Must Go To Arbitration

By Katryna Perera (October 18, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A trio of former top executives at non-fungible token wallet company Banq Inc. have told a Nevada federal judge that Banq is required to arbitrate its claims that the executives stole confidential data and company assets before leaving to launch two rival NFT platforms....

