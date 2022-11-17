DOJ Tells 11th Circ. Mar-A-Lago Suit Should 'Come To An End'

By Carolina Bolado (November 17, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- The special master proceeding over the materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has resulted in a single attorney-client privilege dispute over a one-page document, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday as prosecutors urged the Eleventh Circuit to put an end to the litigation....

