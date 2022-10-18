Blue Shield Reaches Deal With Insurer In Reimbursement Suit

By Ganesh Setty (October 18, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Blue Shield of California reached a settlement in California federal court with Intact Insurance unit Homeland Insurance Co. of New York after it alleged Homeland failed to defend underlying claims that Blue Shield did not adequately reimburse hospitals for emergency services....

