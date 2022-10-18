Eversheds Guides Lookers On £15M Share Buyback

By Irene Madongo (October 18, 2022, 6:51 PM BST) -- Lookers PLC said Tuesday it wants to repurchase as much as £15 million ($17 million) in shares, guided by Eversheds, as it looks to boost earnings per share, while saying it remains cautious due to challenges presented by economic uncertainty....

