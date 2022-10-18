J&J Units Accused Of Ripping Off Surgical Screw Designs

By Dorothy Atkins (October 18, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A retired surgeon's patent company hit Johnson & Johnson's orthopedics subsidiaries with an infringement suit in Delaware federal court Monday, alleging that they knowingly ripped off the surgeon's "revolutionary" patented screw to create a "virtually indistinguishable" rival, which was launched two years after the company refused to partner with the surgeon....

