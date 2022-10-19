Pot Co. Trulieve Settles Employment Dispute

By Jonathan Capriel (October 19, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Florida's largest medical marijuana company, Trulieve Inc., on Wednesday agreed to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit that accused the publicly traded company of trying to dodge giving paid leave to an employee who suffered a catastrophic off-the-job injury....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS