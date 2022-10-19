Top UK Developer Barratt To Buy Back £50M In Shares

By Irene Madongo (October 19, 2022, 7:13 PM BST) -- Barratt Developments PLC said Wednesday it has instructed Credit Suisse International to begin the second phase of its share program involving the repurchase of up to £50 million ($56 million) in shares of 10 pence each....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS