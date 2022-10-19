Private Equity Funds Buy Up Windshield Repair Biz For $800M

By Dawood Fakhir (October 19, 2022, 3:47 PM BST) -- Private equity firms CVC Funds and Nordic Capital said on Wednesday they have completed their 9 billion Swedish kronor ($800 million) acquisition of vehicle glass repairing company Cary Group, in a deal led by White & Case LLP....

