UK Watchdog Bans 'Misleading' HSBC Climate Ads

By Joel Poultney (October 19, 2022, 3:33 PM BST) -- The advertising standards watchdog said on Wednesday that two HSBC advertisements championing the bank's environmental commitments "must never appear again" in their existing form after ruling that the posters omitted significant information and were misleading to the public....

