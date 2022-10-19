Pacific Islander Attys Struggle In Post-Law School Job Market

By Tracey Read (October 19, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander law school graduates had the lowest overall employment rates last year compared with their peers, according to a survey report released by the National Association for Law Placement Inc. on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS