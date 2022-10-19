Federal Gov't Urges Toss Of Loan Debt Forgiveness Tax Suit

By Anna Scott Farrell (October 19, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education urged an Indiana federal court to dismiss a proposed class action seeking to block debt forgiveness for millions of student loan borrowers, saying the agency has addressed the lawsuit's claims it will result in borrowers being taxed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS