Malaysian Tech Firm Merging With SPAC In $1.1B Deal

By Elaine Briseño (October 19, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Malaysian payments tech firm Super Apps Holdings Sdn. Bhd., guided by Chen-Drake Law Group, will merge with blank-check company Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp., led by Loeb & Loeb LLP, creating a public company with an enterprise value of $1.1 billion, according to a Wednesday statement....

