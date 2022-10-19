Franchisee Asks Del. Justices To OK $26.4M CorePower Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 19, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A CorePower Yoga franchisee that sued the nation's largest yoga studio chain for backing out of an agreement to buy its 34 franchised studios gave the Delaware Supreme Court time to breathe Wednesday after calmly asserting that a trial court's order to close the deal was correct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS