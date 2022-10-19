EU Allows Conditional Acquisition Of Aluminum Manufacturer

By Kelly Lienhard (October 19, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The European Commission is allowing a merger between an aluminum manufacturer and recycler, but is requiring one of the companies to sell off some of its manufacturing plants in order to prevent the deal from causing higher prices for beverage cans....

