Girardi Victims Claim Attys Improperly Took Their $1.25M

By Brandon Lowrey (October 19, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A law firm that represented a family of Tom Girardi's victims took an improper slice out of $5 million that the disgraced attorney repaid and hid serious conflicts of interest that have pitted the firm against its own clients, the family alleged Tuesday in Los Angeles bankruptcy court....

