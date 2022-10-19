Del. Court Affirms Biden Senate Papers' FOIA Exclusion

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 19, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The University of Delaware does not need to let Judicial Watch Inc. and The Daily Caller News Foundation see unprocessed personal records that President Joe Biden gave the university in 2012 because they are not subject to Delaware's Freedom of Information Act, a Delaware judge confirmed Wednesday....

