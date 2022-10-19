Colo. Panel Seems Poised To Remand Atty Fee Issue

By Daniel Ducassi (October 19, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel appeared inclined to tell a trial court to take another shot at explaining why it awarded attorney fees in a sinkhole dispute, with the coal mining company that was awarded the fees conceding during oral argument Wednesday that the lower court's findings were "rather sparse."...

