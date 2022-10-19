Judge Who Held Trump In Contempt Keeps $250M Fraud Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 19, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New York administrative judge on Wednesday ruled the state attorney general's $250 million fraud case against former President Donald Trump will remain with the judge who previously held him in contempt and fined him $110,000 for violating court orders....

