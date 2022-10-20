Getting Ready For The Inflation Reduction Act's Methane Charges

By Jane Murphy and Jane Borthwick Story (October 20, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Inflation Reduction Act imposes a charge on excess methane emissions from designated petroleum and natural gas facilities, starting in 2024. It will be the first-ever federal charge on greenhouse gas emissions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS