Phillip Morris Ups Swedish Match Offer To SEK 176B

By Dawood Fakhir (October 20, 2022, 3:53 PM BST) -- Tobacco giant Philip Morris on Thursday said it has increased its offer price for smaller peer Swedish Match AB to 176.4 billion Swedish kronor ($15.8 billion) from 161 billion kronor offered in May, which was equal to about $16 billion before currency fluctuations in the interim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS