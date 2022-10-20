Stila Styles Says Tilton Seeks End-Run Around Court Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (October 20, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A cosmetics firm once controlled by distressed-company turnaround mogul Lynn Tilton has challenged as a misplaced collateral attack Tilton's bid for a Delaware bankruptcy court injunction putting tens of millions beyond the reach of Stila Styles' state court-appointed manager....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS