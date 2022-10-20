BNY Mellon's Crypto Move Doesn't Show Favoritism, Fed Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 20, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has defended its move to allow investment bank BNY Mellon to begin holding and transferring digital assets on behalf of customers, pushing back on criticism raised by the crypto-focused Custodia Bank in its lawsuit against the Fed seeking a so-called master account with the central bank....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS