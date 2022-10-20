Ex-AG Civiletti Remembered As Legal Titan, Leader In Ethics

By Alison Knezevich (October 20, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Friends and colleagues are remembering former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti as a legal giant who not only drove the growth of Venable LLP during his tenure as the firm's chairman, but also displayed compassion and impeccable judgment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS