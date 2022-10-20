Del. Chief Judge Says Patent Docket Is Getting Out Of Hand

By Dani Kass (October 20, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- While the District of Delaware is keeping pace in getting patent cases to trial in two years, Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly on Thursday said he's not sure that's maintainable, particularly given a rise in generic-drug patent suits....

