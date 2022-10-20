CIT Rules Cannabis Paraphernalia Can Be Imported Into Wash.

By Danielle Ferguson (October 20, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday that a Canadian manufacturer can legally import its Twister Trimmer equipment that can be used to separate branches from leaves on cannabis plants into Washington state, where possession of marijuana paraphernalia has been decriminalized, even though cannabis is still a federally controlled substance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS