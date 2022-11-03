Trademark Law Alone Won't Stop Copycat THC Edibles

By Britain Eakin (November 3, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Current trademark law isn't sufficient to put a stop to copycat THC edibles that are making thousands of kids in the U.S. sick, many of whom are tricked into consuming them because they are packaged just like name-brand snacks, experts said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS