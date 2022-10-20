Wigdor Seeks To DQ Perry Guha In Leon Black Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (October 20, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A woman claiming Apollo Global Management's ex-CEO Leon Black sexually assaulted her urged a New York state judge Thursday to disqualify Perry Guha LLP from representing the billionaire financier, claiming a former New York chief prosecutor who oversaw an investigation into the alleged sexual assault now works for the firm representing him....

