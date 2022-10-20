Physician Renews Bid To Reschedule Psilocybin In 9th Circ.

By Sam Reisman (October 20, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington state doctor asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to review a recent determination by the Drug Enforcement Administration that psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, has no medical value and should remain a Schedule I controlled substance....

