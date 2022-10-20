CFTC Says It Netted $2.5B In Sanctions Over Last Fiscal Year

By Jessica Corso (October 20, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission claims in a report released Thursday that its enforcement division brought in more than $2.5 billion in restitution and penalties over the past year, more than double the amount it said it secured the previous fiscal year, due in large part to a record-breaking fine issued against mining giant Glencore....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS