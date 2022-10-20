Novartis To Allow Leukemia Drug Generics In Some Areas

By Adam Lidgett (October 20, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies in about half a dozen countries will be allowed to make generic versions of a leukemia drug made by pharma giant Novartis, helping to boost the ability of patients to get their hands on the treatment, according to the Medicines Patent Pool....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS