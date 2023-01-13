6th Circ. Slams Door On Wholesaler's Opioid Coverage Fight

By Shane Dilworth (January 13, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit upheld on Friday a Kentucky federal judge's ruling that two insurers are not required to defend a drug wholesaler in 77 suits brought by governments over the opioid epidemic, finding the underlying suits do not seek damages because of bodily injuries....

