Justice Barrett Rejects Effort To Block Student Debt Relief

By Lauren Berg (October 20, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied an emergency appeal by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers who want to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program, the same day a Missouri federal judge rejected a similar effort by six Republican-led states....

