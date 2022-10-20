Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justice Barrett Rejects Effort To Block Student Debt Relief

By Lauren Berg (October 20, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied an emergency appeal by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers who want to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program, the same day a Missouri federal judge rejected a similar effort by six Republican-led states....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!