Dickson Minto Advises Dunedin Enterprise In £41M Buyback

By Irene Madongo (October 21, 2022, 4:54 PM BST) -- Private equity manager Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC said on Friday it will be repurchasing £41 million ($45 million) of its shares, guided by Dickson Minto, after a finance injection from the sale of its investments in two companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS