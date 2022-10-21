Deutsche Bank Sets Carbon Footprint Reduction Targets

By Joel Poultney (October 21, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank AG on Friday announced new targets aimed at reducing the bank's carbon footprint and the impact of the investments it finances, becoming the latest in a string of industry giants pledging to cut back on fossil fuel financing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS