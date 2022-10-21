Hospice Co. Sues For Return Of Secret Cellphone Stockpile

By Hayley Fowler (October 21, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Health care giant Kindred at Home is suing a former information technology employee in North Carolina accused of using the company's name to finagle hundreds of free cellphones from Verizon, saying in a federal lawsuit that he has refused to return the devices as well as the cash he made reselling them....

