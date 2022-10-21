Lens Maker Justified In Firing Black Worker, Pa. Judge Says

By Hayley Fowler (October 21, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania optical lens maker has escaped a discrimination suit by a Black employee who accused the president of racism after a federal judge said Friday that the company had legitimate reasons for firing him given his excessive tardiness and alleged insubordination....

