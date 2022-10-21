Atty Sanctioned $8K For 'Blatantly' Copying Opponent's Brief

By Lauren Berg (October 21, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia federal judge this week ordered an attorney to pay more than $8,000 after finding that she "lifted word for word" parts of her opponent's legal filing into her own, saying that the attorney's plagiarism was "neither slight nor subtle" and that her conduct "demeaned our profession."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS