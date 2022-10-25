Finance Firms Want RICO Pot Arrest Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (October 25, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of finance firms are asking a Colorado federal court to throw out claims that they were part of a racketeering conspiracy that led to a man being arrested for growing cannabis in his apartment, saying he can't relitigate his allegations after an arbitrator threw out similar claims against others in the suit....

