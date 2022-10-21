Kagan 'Clear-Eyed' About Place On Conservative Court

By Jimmy Hoover (October 21, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is not relishing her new role as the court's "dissenter," although she admits to being "clear-eyed about the challenges and the difficulties" of her place on an aggressively conservative bench. "Time will tell whether this is a court that can get back to finding common ground," she told an audience Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS