Colo. Businessman Must Pay Atty Fees For Contempt Hearing

By Daniel Ducassi (October 21, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Colorado judge on Friday ordered a Denver businessman to pay some of his lender's legal fees in a dispute that led the lender to seek contempt sanctions against him but paused a final contempt determination to research whether he could keep the threat of sanctions over the executive until the fees are paid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS